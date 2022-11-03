Moline teen sets eyes to the sky when inspiring young pilots

A Moline 17-year-old is on a mission to bring her passion for flying into local schools.

In September, Katrina Pfeiffer was given $100 from United Way Quad Cities as part of the Caring Assignment, which tasked 50 people in the community with spending the money on others to promote their passion.

Her interest in aviation began about five years ago. While on vacation in Pennsylvania, her cousin, a fighter pilot, took her up for a sight-seeing trip.

"As soon as we left the runway, I fell in love and knew it was something I wanted to do," Pfeiffer said. "It was the coolest thing I had ever done in my life."

For her 15th birthday, she was gifted pilot-training sessions from her mom. It was difficult to find an instructor during the pandemic, but Pfeiffer enlisted with Quad Cities Aero and has had her eyes to the skies ever since.

Pfeiffer is in her senior year of home school and is dual-enrolled at Black Hawk College. She has her sights set on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, where she will major in engineering. Off campus, she will continue flight lessons and continue her work inspiring other young pilots, she said.

As part of her Caring Assignment, Pfeiffer is combining her passion with education. She has partnered with the EAA Young Eagles Flights to send pilots into classrooms and libraries to talk about aviation and, hopefully, get other young people excited about it too.

The students will be invited to a flight on Feb. 4, which is Charles Lindbergh's birthday. Other activities, including a tour of the control tower, are in the works, she said.

Growing up, Pfeiffer never knew about careers or hobbies in aviation, she said. With this experience, she is hoping people will see past the challenges and expenses and consider flying.

"I want to show them it's a possibility and a tangible goal," she said. "There aren't a lot of women in aviation, either, so I just want to make this accessible to kids."