Fido will soon have more than one option to run and play off-leash in Moline.
Parks and recreation officials have plans to turn Butterwork Park into the city's second dog park, filled with dog-friendly play features and a doggie water fountain.
Conversion of the 1.5-acre park at 15th Street and 8th Avenue will begin next year, beginning with fencing and secured entrance gates. Amenities will be added as funds come available.
The city's only dog park, Green Valley Dog Park, is located at 6009 50th Ave., on the eastern side of the city.
"It seemed like a win-win situation to create a dog park on the west side of town," said parks director Lori Wilson. "This could be a dog park for our urban residents living on that side of town."
Wilson said she came up with the idea for an additional dog park after observing how infrequently Butterworth Park was being used by humans.
"I've never once seen anyone in Butterwork Park," Wilson said. "I thought, let's be creative and reuse that space and make it something that will be well-used. I've had so many positive remarks."
Wilson said money to pay for fencing is already included in next year's budget, but the city has yet to request bids for the project.
To pay for other amenities such as dog-ground equipment and play tunnels, the city raised $3,600 in proceeds from the annual "Fur & Friends" event Aug. 19 at Riverside Aquatic Center.
Wilson said the event reached capacity with 400 people.
"It was a really fun event and people loved it," she said.
The city also will sell memory bricks for placement in the dog park for $85 each. Owners can have their dog's names engraved in the bricks, which will be used to create a decorative border around the park.
"I think fundraising is a good way for people to give back to their community, and it raises awareness," Wilson said. "People like doing it; they feel like they are part of it."