The City of Moline Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Flag Day with an evening of patriotic music performed by Big River Brass Brand.

This free public concert will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave.

Participants should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Flag Day is commemorated each June 14, the same day that the Continental Congress passed a resolution adopting a flag for the new country in 1777.

In the event of inclement weather, a cancellation notice will be posted on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/molineparks.

