Moline to do hydrant flushing beginning Monday

Moline Water Division personnel will begin hydrant flushing Monday morning with flushing occurring between 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. The program will last for about four weeks. Citizens can find an approximate schedule by visiting https://www.moline.il.us/DocumentCenter/View/11043/2022-Flushing-Route-Map.

Water Division personnel will verify proper operation of more than 2,500 fire hydrants located throughout Moline, during the flushing operation. The systematic nature of this operation also serves to remove deposits and sediment that can accrue in the water mains.

Customers may experience some discoloration or cloudiness in the water for a short time following hydrant flushing in the area. Generally, this will clear up by running some water from a cold-water tap for a few minutes.

Although, the water is still considered safe to use during this time, customers should refrain from doing laundry while flushing is being conducted in thee area.

Questions concerning the flushing operation should be directed to the Water Plant at 309-524-2300.