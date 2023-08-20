Hello,

We are so humbled with the amount of support from concert fans, sponsors and our amazing volunteers. Summer concerts in the park is our biggest fundraiser for the Center, and you did not disappoint. We are entertaining the idea of a fall concert / fish fry. If we can make this happen, details will be in the next addition of this publication. What happened to summer? Now heading into fall, we must live in the moment, no ifs ands or buts at all.

UPCOMING EVENTS

FIT & STRONG PROGRAM

Starting Sept. 7: 9-10:30 a.m.

Do you have pain or stiffness in your lower body?

This program is offered Free of Charge through Augustana College, Center for the Advancement of Community Health and Wellness and University of Illinois Extension Nutrition & Wellness.

Benefits of this program: Manage arthritis, exercise safely, decrease joint pain, improve daily function, reduce anxiety and depression, and develop and maintain an active lifestyle.

This is a 12-week program held Tuesday and Thursday.

Includes 60-minutes of exercise, 30 minutes of group discussion/health education.

Registration is required. Call Kimberly Murphy, 309-794-3444, or email kimberlymurphy@augustana.edu

RULES OF THE ROAD – FREE REFRESHER COURSE

10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

Rock Island Senior Center. Please call to check if sign up is required 309-788-6335

10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Moline Public Library, 2nd Floor.

Sign up is required for this location. Please call 309-524-2440

This is a beneficial course for those who have to take a written and/or driving test.

HEALTHY LIFESTYLES

Excellent program for socialization

8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Healthy Lifestyles offers fellowship, crafts, games, healthy choices, community outreach and volunteering for the MAC. This a group that supports each other to maintain a healthy lifestyle while navigating through lives challenges.

Motto: “Make Healthy Decisions, Enjoy Life, Be Happy”!

CARD AND GAME BOARD CLUBS

BUNCO — 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.

EUCHRE — 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays (sign-up required)

Select card groups available throughout the week. This is a non-aggressive environment; we are here to have fun. If you would like to try one of our groups, you must call ahead to be placed on the roster. This is an organized event. No walk-ins please.

COST $2 includes dessert

MAHJONG MADNESS — 12:30-3 p.m. Thursdays

This group started fall of 2022 is up to 16 participants and still growing.

Please call 309-797-0789 to participate. Cost is $2 includes dessert. You may try the group a couple of times, then we require you to sign up for membership.

PINOCHLE — 12:30–3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays

Since this group can play uneven, any number of players will work. We still would like you to sign up. You may participate one time if not a current member than membership is required.

CRIBBAGE — 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday

If you like cribbage and would like to try our group, give us a call at 309-797-0789.

$2 to play, includes dessert

ACTIVITIES OFFERED AT THE MAC

EXERCISE CLASSES

Low impact led by MAC member Mary Rivera to music, standing and sit-down exercises for arms and legs along with light weights (optional). Classes are held 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Walk-ins are fine no sign-up required.

OPEN POOL TABLE

No Charge

Call for best times and days of the week — 309-797-0789

We have pool sticks, but you are welcome to bring your own.

LINE DANCING LESSONS

Instructor Mary Ann Robinson will have you looking like a pro, no matter if you have been taking lessons for months or never.

Mondays — 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Cost: Members/$2; nonmembers $4.

Over 20 participants in this class.

BINGO

$2 entry fee.

1-3 p.m. Thursdays.

$2 includes dessert and coffee during break at 2 p.m. Participants are allowed two cards (you must use the center’s cards). We have a variety of prizes; different organizations sponsor desserts or prizes each week.

One-time participation is “free of charge”. In order to continue you must become a member.

PING PONG

Great exercise.

We offer three state-of-the-art ping pong tables. We have the perfect space and lighting, bringing an average of 10-16 players in on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1 p.m. This is great exercise. Both men and women participate in this activity. We invite you to come down and give it a try, bring a paddle if you have one. Participation is $2 per visit to play. After nine visits your 10th visit is free.

About the Center

The Moline Township Activity Center is oprn 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. We are located at 620 18th St. Moline. For more information or a tour, call Roxann at 309-797-0789. Program information available on our website: www.molinetownship.com

