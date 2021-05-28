 Skip to main content
Moline Township announces its summer concert series
Moline Township announces its summer concert series

Moline Township Activity Center has announced its free summer concert in the park series.

Concerts begin June 7 on the grassy square across from the township center, 620 18th St., Moline. 

Dates and bands are as follows: June 7 — Gray Wolf; June 14 — Night People; June 21 — Crooked Cactus; June 28 — River City 6; July 12 — Tony Rangel & Friends; July 19 — Hot Rods; July 26 — North of 40; and to wrap up the series, Tail Fins will perform August 2.

Hot dogs, brats, Sloppy Joes and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold beginning at 5 p.m. until supplies last each concert evening. Popcorn will be sold while the bands are playing.

Bands will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and are for all ages. Attendees must bring their own lawn chair or blanket. 

For more information, visit www.molinetownship.com, like us on Facebook or call 309-797-0789.

