Moline Township announces its summer concert series

Moline Township Activity Center has announced its free summer concert in the park series.

Concerts begin June 7 on the grassy square across from the township center, 620 18th St., Moline.

Dates and bands are as follows: June 7 — Gray Wolf; June 14 — Night People; June 21 — Crooked Cactus; June 28 — River City 6; July 12 — Tony Rangel & Friends; July 19 — Hot Rods; July 26 — North of 40; and to wrap up the series, Tail Fins will perform August 2.

Hot dogs, brats, Sloppy Joes and non-alcoholic cold beverages will be sold beginning at 5 p.m. until supplies last each concert evening. Popcorn will be sold while the bands are playing.

Bands will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and are for all ages. Attendees must bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

For more information, visit www.molinetownship.com, like us on Facebook or call 309-797-0789.

