Moline Township to host rummage sale

Moline Township will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, June 22-24, at the Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline.

The sale will feature a bake sale, craft sale and sales of clothing, household items, toys, gently used clothing, coats, books and more. All of the proceeds will go toward helping those in need.

During the event donations for We Care, which helps those in need in the community, will be accepted. Hygiene products including shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and toilet paper, as well as food, clothing and bus tickets, will be collected.

