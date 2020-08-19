You have permission to edit this article.
Moline updates storm debris cleanup plan
topical

Moline updates storm debris cleanup plan

081220-qc-nws-storm-094

City of Moline work crews load trees and brush at third street and fifth avenue, Tuesday, August 12, 2020 in Moline.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The City of Moline crews are currently out picking up storm debris and the cleanup priority is being shifted to address the main routes through the city and areas around schools since classes are scheduled to begin on Monday.

Crews will clear sidewalks and boulevards along our high traffic routes to ensure the safety of students walking to school. This will allow the students to stay safe on the sidewalks instead of needing to walk out in the streets to get around storm debris, but it will also provide motorists with clear visibility of pedestrians and other motorists in the area. 

After the areas around schools are clear, we will continue to work methodically throughout the City from north to south.

Residents are reminded to please place branches and tree debris in orderly piles along the curb or pavement in front of your residence. All debris and branches should be cut into pieces no longer than seven foot and do not have to be bundled. Please note that City crews will not go onto private property to remove or cut up branches.

Yard waste and recycling/trash collection will continue to remain on regular schedule, but yard waste stickers are not required through August 31, 2020.

If you have any questions, please call Public Works at (309)524-2400 or use the GO resident request link at http://moline.il.us/484/Resident-Request.

