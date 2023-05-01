A Moline woman faces multiple charges in Scott County after a high-speed chase on Saturday left several law enforcement vehicles damaged.

County authorities charged Kailyn S. Pauley, 29, with assault on persons in certain occupations; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; felony eluding, misdemeanor eluding; possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

Pauley is accused of fleeing first from a Scott County deputy early on Saturday, then Iowa state troopers and Bettendorf police officers, according to court records.

Authorities allege in the court documents that she used the 2006 Dodge Dakota she was driving to strike several police vehicles before law enforcement were able to stop the truck and arrest her.

The deputy attempted the initial stop at 1:36 a.m. at the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue in Davenport, court records state. The reason cited for the stop was a broken tail light.

Pauley fled from the stop, running a stop sign and a red traffic signal, according to court records.

The state patrol located a truck matching the description of Pauley’s vehicle at 1:41 a.m. It was eastbound on Interstate 74 north of 53rd Street.

When the trooper saw the truck, it had no rear red lights activated and only one white light activated on the passenger side, records state. It had no registration tags.

The trooper activated lights and sirens and Pauley refused to stop, accelerating to more than 90 mph, records state.

The Bettendorf police set out stop sticks at the interchange of I-74 and Spruce Hills Road and disabled two of the Dakota’s tires, according to records.

Pauley continued to flee, court records state. The state police and Bettendorf officers attempted to hem her in with their squads and force her to stop. As they attempted this technique, called a rolling roadblock, Pauley began ramming their vehicles.

After the Dakota was pinned between a concrete wall and the squads, Pauley continued to accelerate, attempting to push past a state police vehicle as the trooper got out, the records state.

Pauley refused to comply with verbal commands and officers pulled her from the truck through a window, records state.

When they searched the truck, law enforcement found an open container of whiskey, several syringes containing a maroon liquid, a bag containing a white substance and a fraudulent temporary vehicle registration, court records state. The white substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pauley’s Illinois license is suspended, court records state. At the time of the chase, she also had an active Scott County warrant accusing her of failing to appear in a pending misdemeanor theft case.

The ramming left at least one state police and one Bettendorf squad, disabled, court records state. The damage to that vehicle was estimated at more than $15,000.

Specific damage to the other involved squads was not listed in the court records.

Pauley had to be treated for minor injuries she sustained during her arrest, then she was sent to the Scott County Jail, records state.

To be released, Pauley would have to post a $32,000 bond, according to the jail. All but $1,000 of the bond amount must be posted in cash.

Her next court date has been set for May 9, according to court records.