Moline woman says 'nurse' stole her purse, belongings after crash
Moline woman says 'nurse' stole her purse, belongings after crash

A Moline woman says a person who claimed to be a nurse stole her belongings — including a memorial from her late father — after a crash Monday near the 3400 block of 5th Avenue in Rock Island.

Nicole Kalomas, 42, sobbed after the crash, which happened at 4:43 p.m.

“I had smashed my head and was confused,” she said. “This was before the police got there. A woman came up and said, ‘I’m a nurse. Let me help you with your things.’”

Kalomas said the woman took her purse, which had her money, her phone, and the phone of Kalomas’ father, who died in August. It also contained a silver locket with her father’s initials and his thumbprint.

5th Avenue crash, Moline

Resopnders at the scene of a crash on 5th Avenue, Rock Island.

“She didn’t even tell me her name,” said Kalomas, a waitress and backup bartender at the VFW in Moline. “I thought she was carrying it to the ambulance,” Kalomas said. “Who does that to people?”

The single-truck crash sheared off a power pole, said emergency responders at the scene. Police and other responders blocked part of 5th Avenue.

“My clutch went out in my truck two days ago,” said Kalomas, who was driving an automatic after 10 years of driving a manual shift. She said she looked down to find a shift that wasn’t there.

“And now this,” she said. “I’ve never been in a car accident before in my life."

Kalomas said the woman drove a maroon vehicle. She asks anyone who has information about the theft to email her at Kalomas37@gmail.com.

