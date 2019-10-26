Irma René Koen was born in Rock Island in 1883, graduated from Rock Island High School, stud…

The Two Rivers YMCA

At present, the YMCA operates a 30-acre campus on 53rd Street in Moline, with its own building, a former church across the street and a golf development center.

It also operates the Bass Street Y and Sylvan Boathouse, with a fitness express area and a top-notch rowing area, behind the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center.

And it:

• Maintains, and will retain, a program office at Rock Island's Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island.

• Operates more than 30 after-school programs in Rock Island County, including at almost every elementary school, as well as other locations.

• Operates mentoring programs at almost every junior high and at United Township and Rock Island high schools.