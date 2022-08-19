Moline's 150th celebration is a do-over

If only Moline had a birth certificate.

In a way, it has two.

The city is throwing a sesquicentennial celebration next week, marking the 150th anniversary of Moline's founding.

But the city also had a century-and-a-half birthday party 24 years ago, in 1998.

"We said, 'Why are we doing this again?'" said Barb Sandberg, one of the city's most involved and reliable historians. "In 1998, we did a walk and had T-shirts made, basically doing it ourselves as preservationists.

"The city is having a much bigger party this year. If you've got the money, go for it."

In fact, the city also had two centennial celebrations — one in 1948 and the other in 1972.

So what gives?

City officials, historians and volunteers celebrated 100 years in 1948, based on Moline having been incorporated in 1848.

The city's website backs it up: "In 1848, Moline was officially incorporated."

The city's official seal, however, indicates it wasn't incorporated until 1872. Research suggests both dates are correct.

As best we can determine: Moline was incorporated as a town in 1848. It was incorporated as a city in 1872.

The initial incorporation occurred when Moline had a trustee form of government, which changed to a mayor and council form of government in 1872. Many Illinois towns made the change when the state adopted the Cities and Villages Act of 1872.

The Act removed the option of "town" as a choice for incorporation, so Moline adopted the "city" form of government in order to qualify for incorporation, according to research.

In other words, the short answer appears to be that Moline has two founding/incorporation dates that are 24 years apart — one as a town and the other as a city.

The city's seal no doubt is dated 1872, because cities have corporate seals, not towns.

In 26 years and again in 50 years, Moliners will have to decide how to celebrate 200 years as a town and as a city.

As Sandberg sees it, "Maybe two parties are better than one?"