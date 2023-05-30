Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The next event in Moline's 2023 Mile Club series will be, "The Duel."

Beginning June 1, participants can challenge a family member, friend, coworker or others to see who can get miles done first. Walk, jog, run or bike and record the miles before your challenger.

Register for the challenge, log miles and turn in the mile log before the deadline to earn a T-shirt.

The Duel is $15 per person and runs from June 1 to 30. the deadline to register is 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more information or to register, call 309-524-2424 or visit Catalog - Moline Parks and Recreation (rec1.com).