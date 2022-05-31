Moline's Captains Table closed again

The city-owned restaurant on the Moline riverfront is again closed for business.

Signs on the door at The Captain's Table, citing "staffing issues," do not indicate when the restaurant may reopen.

Many restaurants in the Quad-Cities and beyond have struggled to find sufficient numbers of servers, cooks and other workers since reopening after COVID-related closures.

Several people on social media posted that their reservations were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend.

No one from the restaurant was available to comment Tuesday.

The building, grounds and marina at The Captain's Table, 4801 River Drive, are owned by the city. Moline had the restaurant rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire during a January 2018 remodel. The cost was more than $2 million.

During the grand reopening in the summer of 2020, the manager of the restaurant at the time said he had a 70-member staff in place.

Signs on the restaurant doors offer apologies to guests.

