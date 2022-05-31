 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moline's Captains Table closed again

  • Updated
  • 0

The city-owned restaurant on the Moline riverfront is again closed for business.

Signs on the door at The Captain's Table, citing "staffing issues," do not indicate when the restaurant may reopen.

Many restaurants in the Quad-Cities and beyond have struggled to find sufficient numbers of servers, cooks and other workers since reopening after COVID-related closures.

Several people on social media posted that their reservations were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend.

No one from the restaurant was available to comment Tuesday.

The building, grounds and marina at The Captain's Table, 4801 River Drive, are owned by the city. Moline had the restaurant rebuilt after it was destroyed by fire during a January 2018 remodel. The cost was more than $2 million.

During the grand reopening in the summer of 2020, the manager of the restaurant at the time said he had a 70-member staff in place.

People are also reading…

Signs on the restaurant doors offer apologies to guests. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Funeral held for Amerie Jo Garza

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News