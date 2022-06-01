Moline's Captain's Table has reopened

Staff at The Captain's Table restaurant on the Moline riverfront say "a hiccup" related to staffing issues resulted in a brief closure, but the restaurant has reopened.

A sign on the door at 4801 River Drive indicated Tuesday that the restaurant was closed. A manager, Cari Willson, said Wednesday that it is back in business.

Recent social-media posts also have indicated the restaurant had shortened its hours of operation to three nights per week, but Willson said The Captain's Table now is open again from Tuesday through Sunday.

The hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, she said.

As with many restaurants locally and nationally, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in staffing shortages, which continue to plague the industry. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday reported a "hiccup with staff" that has since been resolved.

The restaurant property, building and neighboring marina are owned by the City of Moline, which rebuilt the restaurant for more than $2 million following a fire in early 2018.

