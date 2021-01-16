Moline's Christ the King reimagines its Snow Ball fundraiser

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, will not host its traditional Snow Ball fundraiser in February, a normally elegant dinner-dance to benefit the Believers Together Community Center.

Instead, there is an opportunity to support the center by donating what one would normally spend attending the ball for a non-event titled "Not a Snow Ball's Chance in H***" There will be a Snow Ball in 2021."

Organizers encourage the purchase of a $35 reservation for the Feb. 6 non-event as well as the purchase of raffle tickets. Tickets for the 50-50 cash raffle are $25 each, and there are $5 tickets for donated items such as a basket filled with bottles of whiskey, or a hand-crafted table.

To register reservations and ticket purchases, go to the website christthekingmoline.org or call the parish office at 309-762-4634, Ext. 202.

The Believers Together Community Center is used for church functions as well as community service clubs.

