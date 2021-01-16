 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moline's Christ the King reimagines its Snow Ball fundraiser
topical

Moline's Christ the King reimagines its Snow Ball fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, will not host its traditional Snow Ball fundraiser in February, a normally elegant dinner-dance to benefit the Believers Together Community Center.

Instead, there is an opportunity to support the center by donating what one would normally spend attending the ball for a non-event titled "Not a Snow Ball's Chance in H***" There will be a Snow Ball in 2021."

Organizers encourage the purchase of a $35 reservation for the Feb. 6 non-event as well as the purchase of raffle tickets. Tickets for the 50-50 cash raffle are $25 each, and there are $5 tickets for donated items such as a  basket filled with bottles of whiskey, or a hand-crafted table.

To register reservations and ticket purchases, go to the website christthekingmoline.org or call the parish office at 309-762-4634, Ext. 202.

The Believers Together Community Center is used for church functions as well as community service clubs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News