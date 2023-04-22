Moline’s River Drive is now closed from 23rd Street to 55th Street because of Mississippi River floodwaters encroaching on the roadway, Moline Police said Saturday night.

A Facebook post by Moline Police said, “The road signs are not suggestions; the road is actually closed.”

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, was at 16.63 feet at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Flood stage is 15 feet.

The river is expected to crest at about 22 feet in early May, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.