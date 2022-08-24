Moline's River Drive to close between 12th and 15th streets for Sesquicentennial set up

Beginning this evening Moline’s River Drive will be closed between 12th and 15th streets as crews begin setting up for the Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration.

The road will remain closed between those two streets until Sunday.

Road closure signs are installed at 55th Street Rock Island-1st Street Moline, 6th Street and River Drive, 17th Street and River Drive and 19th Street and River Drive.

Moline Public Works asks drivers that are westbound on River Drive to go left on 15th to 4th Avenue and continue on it until turning right on 12th and taking 12th to River Drive where they can resume going west.

Eastbound drivers on River Drive should take 12th Street to 6th Avenue and then rejoin River Drive at 15th Street. A map showing the detour is attached to this email.

The celebration kicks off Thursday at 4 .m. Thursday.

Details on events, bands and downtown merchant specials can be found at www.moline150.com.