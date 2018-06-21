Melissa Chavez-Huston, of Milan, had a day of summer-vacation fun mapped out for her two children and a neighbor boy on Monday. They loved to canoe, and to watch the Backwater Gamblers water-skiing troupe, so she planned to put oars in the water to do both.
As their Rock River adventure reached early evening, though, it turned into a mother's most horrific nightmare.
In Milan, their canoe was swept into the Steel Dam's current. Maci Jade Chavez, who would have turned 6 on July 23, did not make it out.
Maci's body has not been recovered, although search efforts were conducted Monday night, and again every day since then. Chavez-Huston's family, friends and co-workers from Rock Island's Washington Junior High School, where she is a special-education teacher, planned to conduct a memorial service at the Steel Dam at 5 p.m. Thursday.
"We honored my diva by beautifying the river," said Chavez-Huston, adding that those attending planned to bring edible glitter, bath bombs and balloons, all favorites of the graduated kindergartener.
Chavez-Huston relived all of the agony of the boating accident Wednesday when she talked about what happened.
She noted that everyone in the group of four followed water safety guidelines. "Everyone had life jackets on," she said. "Many people canoe and boat in the spot where we were, and we had canoed there before."
They planned to canoe for a bit, then head back to watch the Backwater Gamblers' practice session.
About that time is when everything went wrong.
The group was not near the Milan dam, and didn't intend to be anywhere near it. That didn’t matter.
"We entered at the dock at Backwater Gamblers (near 44th Street in Rock Island), and it looks like a safe spot to put the boat in," Chavez-Huston said. "It looks perfectly calm, but before you know it, you are in something very dangerous. I say this because I sure don't want this to happen to anyone else's baby."
Chavez-Houston said they were unaware how close to that danger they were.
"Once we got to the middle section of the water, far from the dam, a bad current caught us," she continued. "Ian (her son) and I paddled as hard as we could, while I kept pretending it was no big deal, to not scare the kids."
The group found a buoy to grasp, but that offered only a brief respite. It became apparent that the canoe was going to go over the dam and into the rocky rapids.
"I told the kids to tighten their life jackets and hold on. If we flipped, they were to come up and grab for something to hold onto and get to land if possible," Chavez-Huston said.
They went over the dam at about 6:15 p.m.
"The dam did not just knock us over and spit us out like I was expecting," she said. "We got caught in a suction current.”
They stabilized by grabbing onto a large log, got knocked off balance, then kept repeating that cycle for about 10 minutes.
Chavez-Huston said she tried to calm the children, talking about how a rescue would be coming soon.
Then a log knocked the two boys away -- to safety, as it turns out, since it knocked them into calmer waters. Thinking the worst had happened to them, Chavez-Huston focused her attention on her girl.
"We had been under for a long time and she wasn't breathing," Chavez-Huston said of Maci, "so I threw her on top of the log and began mouth-to-mouth ... and she came back. She yelled, 'Why haven't they saved us yet?' and 'I'm too young to die!'
"This happened two more times like that, and each time there was no crying or whining from my tiny warrior."
A lifeboat arrived, Chavez-Huston said. She said she got on safely, but the raft capsized. "The rescuers had to be rescued; I untied my baby from me to save her, and instead, I lost her forever.
"At that point, I went under the water and decided I was going to stay with my babies, but as I began to black out, I decided the river wasn't going to win. Thank goodness I did because my boys were brave -- Chaz swam to safety, and Ian floated until he could touch and walk to safety."
The terror stretched out for a two-hour period, Chavez-Huston said.
"I am so sad for my girl; I am physically bruised from head to toe; but we will get through this and keep adventuring," she said. "I hope they find my baby soon."
As for the glitter and bathbombs, Chavez-Huston said they were the perfect "missing you" tribute for Maci.
"She would like that," she said. "She's fancy like that."