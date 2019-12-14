Moms Demand Action host Q-C vigil to honor victims of gun violence

Volunteers with the Quad-Cities chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a community vigil on Sunday, Dec. 15, in observance of the seven-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

The Quad-City vigil will be among events being held across the country to honor those affected by gun violence and to ask lawmakers to act to end the crisis. The local vigil will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport.

The event, which is open to the public, also will include members of the Newtown Action Alliance and Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

The Sandy Hook shooting claimed the lives of 20 children and six educators. Since then, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, along with survivors of gun violence and other gun violence prevention advocates, have fought hard – and successfully – to change America’s lax gun laws.