Ten families were displaced after an afternoon apartment fire in Rock Island Monday.

Firefighters responded four blocks west of downtown — at the Preston Apartments in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

According to the fire department's Facebook post, it was quickly controlled by responding crews, and several families were evacuated from the building. The families are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rock Island Fire Marshal's office.