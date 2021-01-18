 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday fire injures three, leads to evacuation at Spencer Towers in Rock Island
topical alert top story
SPENCER TOWERS

Monday fire injures three, leads to evacuation at Spencer Towers in Rock Island

{{featured_button_text}}

A Monday afternoon fire injured at least three people at the multistory Spencer Towers in downtown Rock Island while others had to be evacuated.

The Rock Island Fire Department was called around 2:59 p.m. for a possible fire on the sixth floor of the apartment complex, Greg Marty, Rock Island’s fire marshal, said at the scene. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire on the sixth floor and quickly put it out.

All three people hurt were sent to local hospitals, Marty said.

“One of them did have very serious injuries, two of them were minor injuries,” he said.

No other people, including firefighters, were believed to be injured.

The sixth floor and those above it had to be evacuated because of heavy smoke, Marty said.

“Residents were evacuated safely off of each floor,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Some pets were brought out of the building and also received treatment, Marty said. He could not provide details of their conditions.

The size of the building and nature of the fire led to multiple other agencies being called to the scene to assist Rock Island.

“Because of the size of the building and the hundreds and hundreds of people that live here, and the way the smoke did move through the building, the potential for injury was very high so the response was proportional to that,” he said.

The American Red Cross was meeting with the people who were displaced and was working to get them into hotel rooms, Trish Burnett, executive director for the Red Cross branch that covers the Quad-Cities, said.

This effort, instead of the normal measure of opening a shelter, was because of COVID-19, she said. Burnett said Monday evening 20 tenants were displaced due to the fire, but didn't have a definite answer to how long they may be displaced, and also noted that number could change.

“We will provide emergency lodging and food for those displaced and other services and assistance as individual needs and resources are determined," Burnett said.

As of about 5:25 p.m., the area around Spencer Towers appeared to be clear of emergency vehicles and power restored.

The building, at 111 20th St., is managed by Community Home Partners. A spokesperson had not yet responded to a request for information Monday night.

Photos from Jan. 18, 2021, fire at Spencer Towers

1 of 15
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Update on the fire at Spencer Towers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News