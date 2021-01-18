Monday fire injures three, leads to evacuation at Spencer Towers in Rock Island

A Monday afternoon fire injured at least three people at the multistory Spencer Towers in downtown Rock Island while others had to be evacuated.

The Rock Island Fire Department was called around 2:59 p.m. for a possible fire on the sixth floor of the apartment complex, Greg Marty, Rock Island’s fire marshal, said at the scene. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire on the sixth floor and quickly put it out.

All three people hurt were sent to local hospitals, Marty said.

“One of them did have very serious injuries, two of them were minor injuries,” he said.

No other people, including firefighters, were believed to be injured.

The sixth floor and those above it had to be evacuated because of heavy smoke, Marty said.

“Residents were evacuated safely off of each floor,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some pets were brought out of the building and also received treatment, Marty said. He could not provide details of their conditions.

The size of the building and nature of the fire led to multiple other agencies being called to the scene to assist Rock Island.