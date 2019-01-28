A Rock Island firefighter exits the smoke filled house at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
A Rock Island firefighter ducks under an American flag after working to extinguish a fire at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
Rock Island firefighters work to extinguish a fire at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
A Moline firefighter looks for hots spots inside the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters were notified by passersby. No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters fought the fire for approximately for an hour, including making a hole in the roof to vent the smoke. The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.
A Rock Island firefighter walks in front of the home at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
A Rock Island firefighter sets up a fan to ventilate the smoke filled house at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
A Moline firefighter looks over the scene of a fire Monday morning at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters were notified by passersby. No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters fought the fire for approximately for an hour, including making a hole in the roof to vent the smoke. The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.
A Rock Island Arsenal firefighter looks in the window the house at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Rock Island firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
Moline firefighter climbs down from the roof of the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. after a passerby spotted at fire inside the business.
Moline firefighter climbs up to the roof of the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. after a passerby spotted at fire inside the business.
Moline firefighters work on the roof to extinguish a fire at Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place at 8:40 a.m. Monday in Moline.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Firefighters respond to a fire at Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place at 8:40 a.m. Monday in Moline.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline firefighters respond to a fire at Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place at 8:40 a.m. Monday in Moline.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Moline firefighters work on the roof to extinguish a fire at Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place at 8:40 a.m. Monday in Moline.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
Firefighters work on the roof area to extinguish a fire at Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place at 8:40 a.m. Monday in Moline.
GARY KRAMBECK / gkrambeck@qconline.com
A Rock Island firefighter exits the smoke filled house at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter walks past the scene of a fire Monday morning at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Rock Island firefighter ducks under an American flag after working to extinguish a fire at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Rock Island firefighters work to extinguish a fire at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter looks for hots spots inside the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters were notified by passersby. No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters fought the fire for approximately for an hour, including making a hole in the roof to vent the smoke. The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter looks over the scene of a fire Monday morning at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Rock Island firefighter walks in front of the home at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter packs up equipment at the scene of a fire Monday morning at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Rock Island firefighter sets up a fan to ventilate the smoke filled house at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter looks over the scene of a fire Monday morning at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. Firefighters were notified by passersby. No one was inside the business at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. Firefighters fought the fire for approximately for an hour, including making a hole in the roof to vent the smoke. The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation. There is no damage estimate at this time.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Rock Island Arsenal firefighter looks in the window the house at 2427 8 1/2 Avenue Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Rock Island. Rock Island firefighters were called to the scene at 10:24 a.m. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape. Two dogs were inside the home and were able to get out safely. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
A Moline firefighter works to extinguish a fire at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, at 8:40 a.m. Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Moline firefighter climbs down from the roof of the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. after a passerby spotted at fire inside the business.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Moline firefighter climbs up to the roof of the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Moline. Firefighters were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m. after a passerby spotted at fire inside the business.
Firefighters battled two separate fires Monday morning, one of which damaged a Rock Island home, while the other damaged a Moline liquor store.
One person and two dogs escaped the Rock Island fire, which was called in about 10:24 a.m. at 2427 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said. The person was being evaluated by EMS at the scene, but details of the person's condition were not available. The dogs were unharmed.
The fire was under control within 25 minutes, Marty said. The cause, origin and the extent of the damage were all still under investigation.
A passersby alerted the Moline Fire Department around 8:40 a.m. about the fire at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, Moline, fire Capt. Brian Vyncke said at the scene.
No one was hurt, and no one was at the business at the time of the fire, Vyncke said.
It took about an hour to get the fire under control, and those efforts included breaking a hole in the roof, he said.
Moline fire at Stop & Save
Moline fire at Stop & Save
Moline fire at Stop & Save
Moline fire at Stop & Save
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-006a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-003a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-009a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-005a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-008a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-001a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-002a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-molfire-tm-007a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire-tm-002a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire-tm-004a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire-tm-009a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire-tm-005a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire-tm-003a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire-tm-010a.jpg
012919-mda-nws-rifire
The cause and origins of the fire, as well as the damage estimate were under investigation, he said.