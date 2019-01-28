Try 1 month for 99¢

Firefighters battled two separate fires Monday morning, one of which damaged a Rock Island home, while the other damaged a Moline liquor store.

One person and two dogs escaped the Rock Island fire, which was called in about 10:24 a.m. at 2427 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said. The person was being evaluated by EMS at the scene, but details of the person's condition were not available. The dogs were unharmed.

The fire was under control within 25 minutes, Marty said. The cause, origin and the extent of the damage were all still under investigation.

A passersby alerted the Moline Fire Department around 8:40 a.m. about the fire at the Stop & Save, 1610 15th Street Place, Moline, fire Capt. Brian Vyncke said at the scene.

No one was hurt, and no one was at the business at the time of the fire, Vyncke said.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control, and those efforts included breaking a hole in the roof, he said.

The cause and origins of the fire, as well as the damage estimate were under investigation, he said.

