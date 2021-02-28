Monday will be cooler than normal, but the rest of the weeks looks sunny with above average temps

Except for Monday when the high is only expected to reach the middle 30s, the rest of the week in the Quad-Cities is looking sunny and warm with above normal temperatures and sunny skies.

The last week of February was blessed with above normal temperatures in the middle and upper 40s and a 50-degree day on Saturday, and a 47-degree day on Sunday.

That induced a lot of melting of the snow pack in the area. “We can officially say we’re down to an inch of snow on the ground,” meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service Davenport said Sunday night. “That is 61 days in a row with an inch or more of snow on the ground, which makes that the fifth longest streak.”

Despite the warmer temps during the last week of February, the month was cold with an average temperature of 15.3 degrees through Saturday. That is 11.6 degrees below normal.

“We were well below normal, 11.6 degrees below normal,” Pierce said. “That’s incredible.” Through Saturday, he said, that makes February 2021 the ninth coldest February on record.