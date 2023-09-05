Monmouth College has received a $175,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help teachers instruct students about everyday life in ancient Greece.

Monmouth classics professor, Bob Simmons, and classics teacher, Nathalie Roy, from Glasgow Middle School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, received the grant to fund a summer institute titled, "The Ancient Olympics and Daily Life in Ancient Olympia: A Hands-On History." The event for K-12 educators will be held July 7-20, 2024, on Monmouth's campus. More than two dozen teachers from around the nation are expected to attend.

Simmons, will focus on the Olympics portion of the institute, while Roy will address daily life topics. There will also be other instructors.

NEH received 51 applications and made just 19 awards.

Simmons and Roy are both leaders in the idea of presenting opportunities for hands-on learning in the classics.

A national board-certified teacher, Roy has been recognized for excellence by several prominent organizations. In the past, she has researched and developed a middle school course, "Roman Technology," in which her students recreate the products and processes of ancient Roman daily life through experimental archaeology and hands-on labs.

For many years, Simmons has incorporated hands-on experiences in his college classes and the school's immersive Classics Day event.

Simmons is also an award-winning teacher of classics. Earlier this year, he received the award for outstanding teaching at the college/university level from the Classical Association of the Middle West and South, as well as Monmouth's prestigious Hatch Award for Excellence in Service. He has also published his first book.

Simmons recently used elements of Roy's ancient technology research during the Summer Opportunities for Intellectual Activities program on campus. His SOFIA students created papyrus and ink, learned what makes Roman concrete last for millennia and worked with materials to create a mosaic.

The National Endowment for the Humanities is an independent federal agency created in 1965.

