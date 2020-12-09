Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19

Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest, served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

He had become ill the Sunday before Thanksgiving and tested positive shortly thereafter.

A native of Moline, Soseman, 57, grew up in East Moline and was a member of St. Anne Church. After graduating from Alleman High School in 1981 in Rock Island, he went on to Marquette University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science and a master’s degree in Spanish language and literature.

He was remembered for his kindness and compassion by those who knew him, including Rev. Daniel Mirabelli, longtime Director of Development at Alleman Catholic High School, who taught him sociology.

“He was outstanding,” Mirabelli said. “He was thought of as a very gracious man. He was always so kind and so generous. He was always willing to help people, no matter what the situation was. But here at Alleman, he was outstanding.”

Mirabelli said he was an 'A' student, too, who enjoyed the love and respect of his peers.