Toddlers watch through the fence while the addition to their school becomes a reality. During outdoor playtime, one little boy hauls dirt to mimic the actions of Willman Construction workers building the addition.
Dirt, water and other tactile experiences are part of a Montessori Method of Education at the Quad-City Montessori School, Davenport, where 85 students ages 2 through 12, or preschool to grade 7, learn through the use of the five senses, and self-initiated and teacher-created experiences.
The teaching method is popular, the school has had a waiting list in recent years.
“Last year at this time we were full,” said Elizabeth Bouslough, director of the school and also music director. “The expansion will allow for increased enrollment and expansion of elementary programs.”
The 12,000-square-foot addition will have two levels, including three preschool classrooms, two elementary rooms and activity and storage rooms.
That means the 20 students now in elementary school could expand to 30 or 40. The preschool, which now has 45 students, could grow to 60 with the new addition, she said.
The addition will also have new office space so that Bouslough and teachers can speak with parents.
The Montessori Method of Education considers education as an aid to life, rather than a series of academic tasks, Bouslough explains.
“It isn’t as much of a well-kept secret anymore,” she said. “People can go online and read about it.”
Bouslough said she receives calls from parents all over the country who are moving to the Quad-Cities and want to enroll their children. “We get people enrolling from afar. That has changed in the last eight to 10 years,” she said.
The school provides for early drop-off and after-care hours, but “We’re a school first,” Bouslough emphasizes.
It’s easy to tell that you’re in a Montessori classroom, because the space looks different from what one might consider to be the usual school setting. The environment contains what Bouslough calls “a roomful of developmentally appropriate activities — hands-on, sensory activities.”
Children have rolled up tidy mats they use when they're on the floor for projects or play. Wooden items, baskets and other material with natural fiber are commonplace, as are books.
Strings of beads help children feel the sensation of counting and numbers. For example, they can hold “four squared” as a cube of beads in their hands and understand the concept by seeing and touching it. “The children get a sense of how regular and predictable numbers are,” Bouslough said.
Children are involved in cycles of activity that begin with taking a project or item off a shelf and eventually putting it back. “Cleanup is part of the learning process. We start that with toddlers. It stays with them," Bouslough said.
Children converse while they play in what the Montessori Method considers to be the desired "pleasant hum.”
While the children come and go, their teachers and Jolene Lierly, office manager, keep an eye on them.
“What I find amazing is how competent the children are,” Lierly said.
“They gain confidence,” Bouslough said. “They’re allowed to explore their own interests within a structure. They’re not just sitting as a group being told what to do.” Students, she said, learn solid skills, and proceed with learning at their own rates.
“We introduce number and letters in preschool, but we don’t force it,” she day.
When it comes to the 3-6-year-old group, she said, “We’ve all heard it: They’re like sponges. We present an enriched environment and they can take from it what they’re ready for.”
Additionally, the school can accommodate children with a wide range of needs, she said.
Eventually, the school will run the gamut from 2-year-olds to eighth graders.
“Montessori is about doing real things,” Bouslough said. “They get to use what they’ve learned.”