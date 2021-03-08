Months after COVID-19, some Iowa patients still feeling the effects

The number of patients coming in for cancer screenings was way down, leading some providers to speculate they eventually would see later stages of the disease. The number of patients arriving at the hospital for medical emergencies such as heart attacks and strokes was down, also, even though it’s unlikely there were fewer of those than in previous years.

As a result, UIHC is struggling with a full intensive care unit, said UIHC chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Brennan.

“We see that the acuity of our patients, the sickness of our patients, is much higher than it was previously,” she said.

In addition, the number of individuals in need of mental health services has skyrocketed over the past year. Brennan predicted this will be the biggest concern facing providers in the future.

“The mental health of our nation has changed remarkably,” she said.

And with health care facilities taking a huge financial hit this past year, how can these systems cope with these new challenges while dealing with a pandemic that nearly overwhelmed its capacities?

“That’s the challenge,” Brennan said. “All of those things together make it so that we have to prioritize patients sometimes, and figure out who gets in first and who gets in later. That’s pretty common in the outpatient community, but it may be that people are waiting a little bit longer.” She continued, “It certainly means that we have to be more flexible, it means we have to be efficient in taking care of patients and that’s something we continue to work on aggressively.”