Monument to honor the Americal Division to be dedicated at Rock Island Arsenal on Wednesday

A monument placed at Rock Island National Cemetery to honor the 23rd Infantry Division, known as the Americal Division, will be dedicated during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
All those who served in the Americal Division, as well as any other veterans, are invited to attend the ceremony. A driver’s license is required for entry to Arsenal Island. People may enter through the Moline or Rock Island gates.
The monument was placed at the Arsenal in November.
The 23rd Infantry Division was activated May 27, 1942, on New Caledonia in the South Pacific. The Division became known as the Americal Division, a contraction of the American - New Caledonian Division, according to the division’s history, americalfoundation.org. The division began its war action on Guadalcanal on Oct. 13, 1942. The division fought Japanese forces on Bougainville and the Philippines island of Leyte, Samar, Cebu, Bohol and Negros Oriental.
During the Cold War the Americal Division was activated in the Panama Canal Zone on Dec. 2, 1954. The division had a joint headquarters with Headquarters U.S. Army Caribbean, at Fort Amador, Canal Zone. The function of the Army in the Caribbean was to maintain the art of jungle warfare in the Army.
The Americal Division was activated in the Republic of South Vietnam on Sept. 26, 1967. The division became the largest infantry division in the Vietnam War. For its service in Vietnam, the division and its units received the U. S. Army Presidential Unit Citation, U. S. Navy Presidential Unit Citation, Valorous Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award and The Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm. The division served in Vietnam until 1971.
For more information, contact Lyle Peterson, Company B 4/31-196th Light Infantry Brigade, Americal Division, at 563-343-1817 or by email at petedav72@gmail.com.