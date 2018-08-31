The Figge Art Museum can keep on trucking in part due to a major gift from the family of Carolyn C. Moon, the late co-owner of Iowa 80 Truckstop.
During a private reception with family and friends, a second-floor gallery housing some of the museum's permanent collection was named the Carolyn C. Moon Gallery.
Moon, who died in May 2017 at age 81, owned the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott with her husband, Bill Moon. He died in 1992 at 59. Carolyn Moon was chairman of the board and chief information officer until December 2016.
"My mother loved art," said Moon’s daughter, Delia Meier. "She was a painter, architect, seamstress and created the most amazing miniatures and dollhouses.
"When I was a child, we would visit art and history museums," Meier said. "She appreciated and collected art and she especially loved the Figge Art Museum."
Carolyn Moon was a Figge member. Her family requested the amount of their gift remain confidential.
Raelene Pullen, the museum director of development, said the gift in memory of Carolyn C. Moon has made it possible for the Figge to pay a substantial portion of its building debt, and will ensure it will be here "in perpetuity."
"Carolyn was a pioneer and she was always thinking and moving forward to advance and grow in everything she did," Pullen said.
Figge spokeswoman Natalie Dunlop said the museum is close to eliminating all of its building debt. The four-story, 100,000-square-foot museum which opened in 2005 at 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, cost $46.9 million.
"This major gift will continue to make a difference for our community for generations," said Figge executive director Tim Schiffer. "We are so grateful to the Moon family for their generosity."
Carolyn Moon graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with a degree in mathematics and was recruited by Lockheed Missile in California. She later was the only woman to work for Boeing Aircraft's engineering department in Wichita, according to a news release.
In 2000, Ernst and Young awarded Moon the Iowa Entrepreneur of the Year Award. In 2006, Junior Achievement of the Heartland inducted Carolyn and Bill into the Business Hall of Fame.
Iowa 80, the world's largest truckstop, opened in 1964 and has been owned by the Moon family since 1984. It includes a 300-seat restaurant, a gift store, a Super Truck Showroom, a dentist, a barber shop, a chiropractor, a workout room, laundry facilities, a 60-seat movie theater, a trucker’s TV lounge, a Verizon store kiosk, 24 private showers, a food court, a convenience store, a custom embroidery and vinyl shop, 10 gas islands, 16 diesel lanes, a fuel center, a seven-bay truck service center, a three-bay Truckomat truck wash, a CAT Scale, the Dogomat Pet Wash and the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum.
The Moon Gallery is on the opposite end of the museum's second floor from the Katz Gallery, named in 2014 for a $500,000 gift from the estate of the late Ruth Evelyn Katz of Rock Island, a longtime Quad-City advocate of the arts who died at 95 in October 2012.