Demolition is nearly complete on the aged row of buildings that long housed a variety of downtown Bettendorf businesses.
The collection of storefronts along State Street, just west of City Hall, was the precursor to a strip mall. The location has become increasingly desirable as new downtown development continues to emerge.
Kevin Koeller, of Build to Suit, acquired the properties last year. He has not disclosed his plans.
But the now-vacant land sits due north of the former Twin Bridges Motor Inn, which is soon to open as a five-story apartment complex. It will deliver hundreds of new neighbors to the area, meaning a considerable pool of retail and service customers in the downtown.