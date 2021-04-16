More charging ports will change electric car options in the Quad-Cities

After years of driving a large SUV to haul her kids and their luggage to sporting events, Debbie Sommers-Krause knew what she wanted — an electric vehicle.

"We were getting about 10 miles to the gallon in the SUV, and I became really committed to something better, environmentally," she said.

But Sommers-Krause, a Moline mental-health therapist, had to be prepared to wait. She initially had her eye on a Volkswagen bus, but the electric models are not yet in production. So, she ordered another favorite — the MINI Cooper.

"I ordered it in May and we picked it up in October (at the closest dealership in Naperville, Ill.)," she said. "It was made in Oxford, England, and COVID delayed manufacturing.

"For a while there, I had to hock a lot of rides to work."

Now the wait is on to make the electric vehicle, EV, lifestyle more convenient in the Quad-Cities, where available public charging ports are at a minimum.

President Joe Biden is proposing an infrastructure bill that includes $174 billion in investment, including tax incentives on American-made EVs, and the increase in public charging ports that will be needed to go with them.