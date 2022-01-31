More childcare options the goal of new Moline partnership

A new partnership is being formed to expand childcare options in Moline and help more people get back to work.
The city of Moline, Western Illinois University Quad Cities Campus and a housing and downtown redevelopment firm, Gorman & Company, are to announce details on their partnership Tuesday.
Two childcare-related offerings are being announced: WIU is to open the Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab on the first floor of Enterprise Lofts, which is located downtown; applications become available, beginning Tuesday, for forgivable loans to childcare providers to increase accessibility.
"Bolstering childcare options in Moline and the entire region in order to increase workforce participation is a critical goal," according to a news release issued Monday for Tuesday's announcement.
The forgivable-loan program being announced will apply American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding to increase childcare options, which have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be similar to the one previously offered to Moline businesses that were impacted by closures and other coronavirus-related economic hardships.
"The program works by offering loans from $10,000 up to $50,000 to childcare providers — either existing or new — to improve the quality and availability of childcare, encourage and support those businesses to continue their operations, expand their operations or to open new childcare facilities," the city's announcement states. "Priority will be given to providers that offer non-traditional hours, particularly second and third shifts, overnights and weekends, and those equipped to care for infants, toddlers and children with special needs."
More details on the program can be found here.
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said the partnership intends to address the fact that many people are not able to return to work, because daycare is limited.
“Childcare options are a crucial part of our workforce infrastructure,” she said on the city's website. “In order for our labor force to grow back to pre-pandemic levels and beyond, we need people to get back to work and to meet them where their needs are, whether that’s increasing available slots or expanding the hours of operation.”
Tuesday’s announcement on the new facility at Enterprise Lofts coincides with the first day applications are available for the city's new funding program.