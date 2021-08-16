'More or less they've all been left behind': National Guard veteran sees struggle to rescue Afghan interpreters, others who worked with U.S.

When John Taylor served in Iraq in 2004-2005 with the Galva National Guard, an interpreter — code-name "Jaguar" — helped his units on countless missions, communicating with local Iraqis.
Taylor has helped "Jaguar" and his family with the refugee application process since 2015, and 10 years after the interpreter first applied, they're close to getting out.
Now, as Taylor watches and listens to stories coming out of Afghanistan, he sees thousands of interpreters and other Afghan people who helped the U.S. stuck in danger with no way out.
"More or less they've all been left behind," Taylor said.
The U.S. has pulled out of Afghanistan, and the Taliban have taken over the government after the president and other Afghan politicians fled.
Taylor said he's heartbroken to see what's going on in Afghanistan right now, and the stories he's heard from friends serving in the area have been unbelievably sad. The situation is unimaginable to many people in the U.S., he said.
While the Biden administration has widened the group of those able to apply for refugee status to include current and former employees of news organizations and aid and development agencies based in the U.S. and other relief groups that are funded by the U.S., those wishing to begin the process can only do so after they've left Afghanistan. Taylor said it's going to be impossible for those who worked with the U.S. to get out safely.
World Relief Quad Cities is helping Fort Lee with documentation for Afghan refugees, as well as welcoming refugees to the Quad-Cities.
Those who served with the U.S. military were put in a dangerous situation by virtue of their service, as they're seen as traitors by the Taliban. Some were disowned by their families for their work. Many interpreters have gone into hiding in order to stay alive and keep their families safe from retaliation.
In order to leave Afghanistan they would have to leave hiding, which could be a death sentence, Taylor said. Even if they make it out of the country, the process to becoming a U.S. refugee is not short, easy or a guarantee. "Jaguar" reached out to Taylor four years after he applied for refugee status because the process was stalled and he feared for his family's safety.
"I really think that a lot of these interpreters and these refugees, they are not going to be even attempting to apply," Taylor said.
Taylor has spoken out about all the interpreters and other workers who have been left behind by the U.S. over the years, and said legislation needs to be passed granting protection to all wartime allies.
However, even if that legislation was passed today, Taylor knows many Afghan allies to the U.S. aren't going to make it out of the country alive.
"I know there's a lot of them that are never going to make it out," he said.