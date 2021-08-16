'More or less they've all been left behind': National Guard veteran sees struggle to rescue Afghan interpreters, others who worked with U.S.

World Relief Quad Cities prepares for Afghan refugees World Relief Quad Cities is helping Fort Lee with documentation for Afghan refugees, as well as welcoming refugees to the Quad-Cities.

Those who served with the U.S. military were put in a dangerous situation by virtue of their service, as they're seen as traitors by the Taliban. Some were disowned by their families for their work. Many interpreters have gone into hiding in order to stay alive and keep their families safe from retaliation.

In order to leave Afghanistan they would have to leave hiding, which could be a death sentence, Taylor said. Even if they make it out of the country, the process to becoming a U.S. refugee is not short, easy or a guarantee. "Jaguar" reached out to Taylor four years after he applied for refugee status because the process was stalled and he feared for his family's safety.

"I really think that a lot of these interpreters and these refugees, they are not going to be even attempting to apply," Taylor said.

Taylor has spoken out about all the interpreters and other workers who have been left behind by the U.S. over the years, and said legislation needs to be passed granting protection to all wartime allies.

However, even if that legislation was passed today, Taylor knows many Afghan allies to the U.S. aren't going to make it out of the country alive.