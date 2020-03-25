2 more positive cases reported in Scott County

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scott County residents. Both are middle aged adults (41-60 years of age) who are currently hospitalized.
"We expect to see the number of confirmed cases increase in the community as testing becomes readily available and the virus becomes more widespread in the community," said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers.
"We must act together to do what we can to minimize the spread."
Actions to minimize the spread include:
• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when ill.
About 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness.
Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.
Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until all of the following have been met:
1. You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND
2. other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND
3. at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.
Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 145 positive cases.
There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:
- Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
- Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
