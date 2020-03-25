2 more positive cases reported in Scott County

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Scott County residents. Both are middle aged adults (41-60 years of age) who are currently hospitalized.

"We expect to see the number of confirmed cases increase in the community as testing becomes readily available and the virus becomes more widespread in the community," said Scott County Health Department Director Edward Rivers.

"We must act together to do what we can to minimize the spread."

Actions to minimize the spread include:

• Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

About 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.