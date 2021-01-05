More Quad-Cities health care workers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week

Helen Cline has spent 20 years at the Rock Island County Health Department. So she welcomes the chance to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I didn’t hesitate at all,” Cline said Tuesday at the Rock Island County Health Department, during a vaccination clinic for health department employees. “I want to keep myself and my family safe. I want the community to be safe. I don’t want to get this virus and I don’t want to pass it on.”
“I didn’t hesitate at all — I believe in science,” said Janet Hill, the health departments chief operating officer, who also took the vaccine as soon as it was available to her.
Hill said she understands when people have questions.
“I know people see the development of the vaccine as quick — but people need to realize that there is 20 years of good science behind this vaccine, developed in reaction to the SARS virus back in 2003.”
Rock Island Health will continue vaccinating healthcare workers only Wednesday, at a socially-distanced drive-through clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Greater Quad-City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan, according to Nita Ludwig, administrator of the department.
In Illinois, healthcare workers include: clinicians, (nurses and nursing assistants, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants), physical/occupational/speech therapists, respiratory technicians, dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, plasma and blood donation staff, morticians, home health workers, school nurses, optometrists, COVID-19 testing staff, dialysis staff, urgent care workers, corrections nurses/aides, vaccine clinic workers, group home residential staff, environmental service and reception staff at congregate care facilities, congregate care surveyors, hospice and palliative care staff, and community health workers when acting as health aide or health translators.
Once Rock Island healthcare workers are vaccinated — they are Phase 1A — the department will begin Phase 1B at the same drive-through facility at the Greater Quad-City Auction in Milan.
1B groups include residents 75 or older and frontline essential workers — in Illinois, that is firefighters and law enforcement officers; corrections officers; food and agriculture workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; manufacturing workers; grocery store workers; public transit workers; teachers and support staff; and daycare workers.
Illinois has yet to set groups beyond Phases 1A and 1B, but Rock Island Health officials hope to have clinics at the auto auction most Tuesdays until everyone has an opportunity to be vaccinated, using the state's phased approach.
Scott County will also hold clinics for healthcare workers, running Thursday through Saturday, according to Amy Thoreson, deputy director, Scott County Health Department. The vaccinations will be appointment-only to healthcare providers and convenient care workers. She said the health department will call practices to make appointments as vaccine becomes available for them, and urges patience from vision and dental practices, which are lower on the list.
Thoreson said after health care workers are vaccinated, the county will begin vaccinating people who work with the elderly and first responders.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: PLEASE BE PATIENT
During a media briefing Tuesday, Ludwig and Thoreson urged the general public to be patient, as it will take months to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it.
"Vaccine supply is very limited and we have no control over this," Thoreson said, adding some weeks, the counties may not receive any additional doses. "Unless you are part of the healthcare worker group, you don't need to do anything at this point."
MORE COVID-19 DEATHS
Ludwig said there were five more deaths attributed to the virus in Rock Island yesterday. They were a woman in her 50s who died at a hospital, a man in his 60s who died at the hospital, a woman in her 90s who died at home, a woman in her 90s who died in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, 271 Rock Island County residents have died of the virus.
There were 49 new cases confirmed in Rock Island on Tuesday, for a total of 11,045. Illinois reported 6,839 new cases, for a total of 991,719, with 16,959 deaths since the pandemic began.
Scott County reported 62 new cases, for a total of 14,383. There were no additional deaths reported. Iowa reported 1,891 new cases, for a total of 287,305, with 3,999 deaths.