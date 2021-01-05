More Quad-Cities health care workers are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 this week

HEALTH OFFICIALS: PLEASE BE PATIENT

During a media briefing Tuesday, Ludwig and Thoreson urged the general public to be patient, as it will take months to get the vaccine to everyone who wants it.

"Vaccine supply is very limited and we have no control over this," Thoreson said, adding some weeks, the counties may not receive any additional doses. "Unless you are part of the healthcare worker group, you don't need to do anything at this point."

MORE COVID-19 DEATHS

Ludwig said there were five more deaths attributed to the virus in Rock Island yesterday. They were a woman in her 50s who died at a hospital, a man in his 60s who died at the hospital, a woman in her 90s who died at home, a woman in her 90s who died in a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, 271 Rock Island County residents have died of the virus.

There were 49 new cases confirmed in Rock Island on Tuesday, for a total of 11,045. Illinois reported 6,839 new cases, for a total of 991,719, with 16,959 deaths since the pandemic began.

Scott County reported 62 new cases, for a total of 14,383. There were no additional deaths reported. Iowa reported 1,891 new cases, for a total of 287,305, with 3,999 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.