The National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities is predicting a brief lull in showers and thunderstorms, but the stormy weather is likely to return later this afternoon and tonight.
Because of the expectation that more heavy rain is coming, the Quad-Cities is under a flood watch. The NWS also has issued river flood warnings for the Cedar River in Muscatine County and the Iowa River up and downstream of Iowa City.
“We’re in a little break before the risk of storms returns,” meteorologist Dave Cousins said shortly before noon. “Flowing water — creeks, streams and streets — is a threat into Sunday.”
The ground already is saturated from showers Friday, overnight and Saturday morning.
The following statement was issued by the NWS: “Thunderstorms will continue to move across much of the area through mid-morning with frequent lightning, small hail and heavy rainfall the main threats.
"Very heavy rainfall by thunderstorms moving over the same areas repeatedly may produce localized flash flooding and water level rises on creeks and streams.
“Then more storms are expected to develop late this afternoon and tonight across portions of the Outlook Area, especially along any remnant outflow boundaries from this morning's storm activity. Some of these storms may be strong to possibly severe with damaging winds the main threat, and large hail a secondary threat.
“Of a more widespread concern will again be the potential for heavy rainfall and associated flash flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rainfall this morning. Some area tributary rivers will also start to experience water level rises from the run-off.
“As a result, a Flash Flood watch has been issued for today and tonight for areas generally along and north of a line from Sigourney Iowa, to the Quad Cities, and to Sterling Illinois.”