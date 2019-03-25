Quad-Citians can expect longer commutes this week not only because of work on the Interstate 74 bridge but also because of encroaching floodwaters.
Bridge detours
The I-74 bridge is open to local traffic. Other traffic must follow detours to interstates 80 and 280.
According to the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation:
The Iowa-bound Interstate 74 bridge will be reduced to one lane on Tuesday. Contractors are working on the Quad-City roads and preparing traffic signals and signs in Bettendorf first.
As of Monday, motorists heading to Iowa must exit at Grant Street/U.S Route 67 and take Kimberly Road to Middle Road to get back onto Interstate 74. To continue on westbound I-74, motorists must follow detour signs to 14th Street and turn left onto Kimberly Road, then right on Middle Road to access the westbound I-74 on-ramp.
The local traffic route using Kimberly Road should continue through May.
Trucks must take Kimberly Road to Spruce Hills Road to access westbound I-74.
Beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, there will be intermittent closures of Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf to allow contractors to begin removing the existing Interstate 74 viaduct. The work will continue for about two weeks. Additionally, I-74 is being widened between Avenue of the Cities and 7th Avenue in Moline. Drivers must take 19th Street to River Drive to get on the bridge.
Floods
Robbin Dunn, communications and preparedness manager with the city of Davenport, said city crews developed a flood detour map that will be available soon on the city website.
- Marquette is closed at River Drive, and there’s a closure between Division and Bridge Avenue.
- The eastbound detour takes drivers up Division Street, then to Rockingham Road, and then back to Division Street.
- Motorists can stay on Division Street to take 3rd Street
- At some point, Dunn said, Mound Street will be closed, depending on the flood stage of the Mississippi River.
- Roads available to cross River Drive are Western, Oneida and Bridge Avenue.
The City of Davenport will host spring 2019 Mississippi River flood outreach meetings to inform property owners about city actions and responsibilities, to educate property owners about flood risk and flooding issues.
Meetings will be 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Davenport Police Department Community Room, 416 N. Harrison St., and 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Ave., Davenport.
More to come
National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Hladik said rivers in the Quad-Cities will fall slowly, “But that doesn’t take into account additional rainfall at the end of the week.”
Hladik provided a glimpse at river levels on Monday:
- The Mississippi River: 18.5 at Lock and Dam 15. Flood stage is 15. The river was near a crest on Monday. “It should start a slow fall Tuesday, fall back to 18 feet by Friday, and will hold steady. We’ll see a slow fall through the weekend to 18 feet.
- The Rock River at Moline :14.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12. The river should drop below 13 feet the afternoon of Thurday into Friday, and continue to fall into the weekend.
- The Wapsipinicon River at DeWitt: 12.6 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. “It’s doing a slow fall, and will drop below major flood stage early Tuesday. It should be below flood stage by Friday.”
On Tuesday, the high will be around 50, with mostly sunny skies and no rain, Hladik said.
The high will be about 60 on Wednesday when showers will come into the Quad-City area at night and into early Thursday.
A bigger rain system is on its way Thursday night into Friday.
In the meantime, crews are busy. Sara Diericx, marketing manager for MidAmerica Basement Systems. "We've been crazy busy since mid-February.”
Teams are booked into July for water-proofing installations, she said.
“It’s didn’t really freeze here until January,” she said. “It’s one big scientific where’s-the-water-going picture.”
The ground became saturated with late rain, lots of snow and a later freeze.
People who regularly have issues with flooding are calling to ensure their sump pumps are working properly, she said.