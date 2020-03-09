More rain this afternoon, flood watch for Rock River near Joslin

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

We're looking at more rain this afternoon with a high near 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight rain likely before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.

Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Flood Watch for the Rock River near Joslin

The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Flood Watch for the Rock River in Rock Island and Henry counties.

At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall.