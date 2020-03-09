More rain this afternoon, flood watch for Rock River near Joslin

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
We're looking at more rain this afternoon with a high near 54 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight rain likely before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 35 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday night will see a 50% chance of rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Flood Watch for the Rock River near Joslin
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Flood Watch for the Rock River in Rock Island and Henry counties.
At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall.
If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
Earlier today the Rock was at 9 feet at Joslin. Flood stage is 12 feet.
The river is forecast to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 12.3 feet Friday morning, then fall below flood stage Saturday night.