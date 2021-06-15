More restaurants, retail likely coming to TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf

A land developer around the TBK Bank Sports Complex is planning to continue developing restaurants and retail shops in a fast-growing area of Bettendorf.
Since the sprawling sports complex opened in 2018, several restaurants, shops, and a hotel have sprung up around it.
Focus Real Estate Development Group requested the Bettendorf City Council to rezone 3.48 acres of land northwest of the intersection of Competition Drive and Middle Road from a regional entertainment district to a general business district. That area, currently a vacant plot of land, would then be able to hold more restaurants and retail buildings.
In plans provided to the city, Focus Real Estate Development Group plans to build three similar-looking structures to what is already there.
The city council passed the first reading of the ordinance after no public comment during a hearing Tuesday night.
Bettendorf Community Development Director Mark Hunt told the council that Focus already had one tenant, a restaurant or retail shop, for the development. Plus, the area would have sidewalks to accommodate foot traffic.
The planned new set of businesses is part of a development plan around the complex that Bettendorf Economic Development Director Jeff Reiter said moved along more quickly than anyone expected.
“When you're bringing in tens if not hundreds of thousands of youngsters every weekend, there's a need for restaurants, retail, grocery, gas that has all happened a lot quicker than that developer had anticipated there on that corner,” Reiter said.
The TBK Sports Complex building itself was constructed in about 11 months, Reiter said.
“A structure of that size could easily take over two years,” Reiter said.
And he only expects more businesses to open in that area.
Reiter said the city has contracted with engineering firm HDR to design the intersection of Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive. Right now, a traffic light hangs by a wire at the intersection to direct traffic. Reiter said that would not be the case in the future.
“Development follows good infrastructure,” Reiter said. “So, I would assume, within the next three years, you will see substantial development on the east side of Middle Road in harmony with the completion of the Forest Grove and Middle Road intersection.”
He said the engineering firm would soon launch a website for feedback on the intersection because, he said, the city planned for more to go into it besides just an intersection for cars: sidewalks and streetscape for added walkability for pedestrians to safely cross the intersection.
The design, Reiter said is nearing completion. Bids for the site are set to go to let later this year with construction, he hopes, in spring 2022. He stressed that traffic would be able to go through the entire time during construction.
“That infrastructure is going to be important,” Reiter said. “So, you know, roads, streets, sidewalks, that's what's going to drive any sort of future development.”