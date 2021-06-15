More restaurants, retail likely coming to TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf

“When you're bringing in tens if not hundreds of thousands of youngsters every weekend, there's a need for restaurants, retail, grocery, gas that has all happened a lot quicker than that developer had anticipated there on that corner,” Reiter said.

The TBK Sports Complex building itself was constructed in about 11 months, Reiter said.

“A structure of that size could easily take over two years,” Reiter said.

And he only expects more businesses to open in that area.

Reiter said the city has contracted with engineering firm HDR to design the intersection of Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive. Right now, a traffic light hangs by a wire at the intersection to direct traffic. Reiter said that would not be the case in the future.

“Development follows good infrastructure,” Reiter said. “So, I would assume, within the next three years, you will see substantial development on the east side of Middle Road in harmony with the completion of the Forest Grove and Middle Road intersection.”