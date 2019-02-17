It just keeps coming.
The Quad-Cities was again hit with another dose of winter weather Sunday, with 4.1 inches of snow falling on the region.
Periods of white, fluffy snow began in the early hours of Sunday and carried -- via varying degrees -- throughout the day, leaving roads hazardous and leading to a number of accidents about the area. No serious injuries were reported.
Wait, there's more fun on the horizon.
Another system is set to arrive Tuesday and run its way into Wednesday. The National Weather Service (Quad-Cities) is yet to finalize the severity of Tuesday and Wednesday's storm. It is expected to have a combination snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Locally, Sunday's latest blanket of the white stiff takes this winter's total to 56.1 inches of, making the winter of 2018-19 the sixth snowiest on record. Topping the charts as the snowiest season ever, was the 1974-75 winter, with with 69.7 inches of snow, folllowed by the 2013-14 season when 65.1 inches of snow fell on the region.