Old man winter has decided to continue harassing the Quad-Cities as another system is bringing 3-5 inches of snow to the region early Sunday into early Monday, while another system is on deck for Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin said that snow was expected to being falling just about midnight or very early Sunday.
“It’s not going to come fast and furious,” Ervin said. “This will be the long, grinding-it-out, 24 hours of light snow. We’re expecting a snowfall rate of about 2 inches every six to 12 hours. At times it may appear to have stopped, but it won’t be done.
“This event will be long enough to where people will not have to wait until it ends to begin shoveling or plowing,” he added. “It’ll be a light, fluffy snow, easy to move and easy to keep up with given the rate we’re expecting it to fall.”
Ervin said the system coming through in the middle of the week is yet too far out to gauge as far as snowfall totals, but there will be more snow.
The high temperature Sunday is expected to be in the upper 20s, while the overnight low into Monday is expected to be about 17 degrees. Monday’s high is expected to be around 25 degrees while the overnight low into Tuesday will dip back into the singles digits, about 7 degrees.
Already for the 2018-2019 snow season the Quad-Cities has received 52.4 inches of snow. At the rate things are going some records could be in jeopardy. The National Weather Service’s snow season runs from July 1 through June 30.
The snowiest season was 1974-75 with 69.7 inches of snow. In second place is the snow season of 2013-14 when the Quad-Cities got 65.1 inches. Third on the list is the season of 1978-79 with 64 inches.
For meteorological winter, December through February, the numbers are a bit more modest.
For the months of December, January and the first half of February the Quad-Cities has received a total of 33.8 inches of snow. As large as that seems, that 33.8 inches doesn’t make the top ten for the snowiest three months of meteorological winter, with the snowiest of those being December through February of 2013-2014 with 53.8 inches.
It was that 18.4 inches and the .2 of an inch in October that helped to send the snow totals soaring for the snow season. And it’s one of those snow season records the area could clip. In fact, with the 52.4 inches of snow that has already fallen this has become the seventh snowiest seasons on record.
The snow Sunday into Monday likely will move the Quad-Cities into the number six spot for snowiest season which is 54.1 inches set in 1971-72.