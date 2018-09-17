More special-education students are being served in Bettendorf School District, a district official said.
Kay Ingham, director of curriculum and special services, reported to the board at its regular meeting Monday night that, last year, 436 special-education students were in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in the district, compared to 466 currently.
The number of students the district currently serves costs the district money, explained Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district. Money coming in to the district is based on the certified count of special-education students from the previous year.
Overall, the special-education deficit increased 2.6 percent or $833,908 in 2016-2017 to $855,837 in 2017-2018. Essentially, the district is breaking even, Christensen said.
Ingham also said the district teams a general-education teacher teams with a special-education teacher to teach the core curriculum to special-education classes. At the middle school level that is math and literacy classes. Similarly, at the high-school level, co-teaching also is done for the core curriculum.
“The expectation is that kids have access to the core, and then we make adjustments to teaching them,” said Ingham.
Ingham said the Bettendorf district works with Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency to identify students who did not have Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) at the beginning of the school year, as well as students on IEPs who have moved into the district.
In other business, the board:
- Awarded two bid packages for work at Mark Twain Elementary School, where Bush Construction is the project construction manager. KE Flatwork, Davenport, was awarded the bid package for concrete foundations at $239,000 and Needham Excavating, Walcott, was awarded the bid package for mass excavation at $306,280.