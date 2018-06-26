The director of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center is asking to create an additional full-time youth counselor position because the facility's daily population is increasing.
Jeremy Kaiser told the Scott County Board of Supervisors at its committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday that the residential center has, on average, detained 17 juveniles a day over the past 11 months. In the past four months, the average is 20 juveniles a day.
Licensed for 18, he said the center tries to hold its daily population at 14 or 15 to always have available beds. That means sending juveniles to facilities such as Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, Illinois, or Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora, Iowa. Galesburg has 39 beds "and even they are reaching their limits," he said. "Today, I have eight there."
He asked the board to approve a new full-time counselor position by combining a part-time position already in the fiscal year 2019 budget with 20 hours out of his current part-time schedule. "This is allowing me to hire a full-time person with benefits, it's just a lot more cost effective," he said after the meeting.
Kaizer said the additional costs would be in the full-time benefits, which would would range from $7,119 for a single person to $17,847 for a family.
"Over the last 11 months we have filled in nooks and crannies of our schedule with part-time staff," he said.
He pointed to the rash of car thefts in the Quad-Cities as one of the reasons for the increased numbers. "About half our admissions are car thefts now," he added.
By state mandate, the center must maintain a 1 to 5 ratio of staff to residents. With part-time staff limited to 30-hour work weeks, he said scheduling is a challenge.
The over-crowding situation also means Scott County can't accept juveniles from other jurisdictions, such as Clinton and Muscatine counties. "We used to earn revenues of $70,000 a year... Now I don't have room for them."
"We have an obligation to give you the tools to work with, and staff to work with, is it enough?" Supervisor Brinson Kinzer asked.
Kaizer answered "Yes."
The county board will vote on the request at its board meeting Thursday.
In other business, the county board:
- Learned the county faces an overall 5.7 percent increase in its annual insurance renewals over last year. Total insurance costs will increase from $409,420 to $433,113 for 2018-2019.
Jeff Young of Arthur J. Gallagher said property coverage with Chubb Insurance is up 4.7 percent to $104,016, which includes increases in valuation for the county's buildings.
The county's liability premium with Travelers Insurance is up 8.9 percent mostly driven by a $5,000 increase in law enforcement liability, which he said is occurring across the country. "It has nothing to do with your specific claims." The renewal is $117,726 up from $108,037 a year ago.
Workman's compensation is up 3.2 percent, which he said is a reflection of the county's good numbers in claims frequency and its claims handling. He said Midwest Employers Casualty Co. has offered a two-year premium option for $61,488 per year. The two-year option is because of "the work of (Risk Manager) Rhonda Oostenryk and what all the departments are doing in safety," he said.