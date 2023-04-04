The Quad-Cities isn't out of the woods yet for severe weather.

According to a 12:30 p.m. weather update, more storm systems are expected to move through the area between 4-11 p.m. and midnight-6 a.m. Wednesday as the main cold front travels in. National Weather Service Quad Cities Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rich Kinney said residents can expect strong winds, large to giant hail and possible tornadoes.

Earlier in the morning, straight-line winds reaching 90 miles per hour tore through the region alongside large hail and rain. The weather service will survey the area this afternoon ahead of the next storm system to gather as much information as possible.

"We're still thinking there's a good potential for significant severe weather later this afternoon and tonight, including potential for some strong tornadoes," Kinney said.

It's important for residents to have a plan of action in place in case of severe weather, Kinney said, including having multiple avenues of information gathering and a safe place to shelter. Those living in mobile homes or other manufactured housing especially need to identify an alternative shelter option, as those structures are the last place they want to be during strong wind events.

"We certainly want folks to have a plan," he said.