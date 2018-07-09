With more summer road construction projects on the horizon, Davenport commuters may need to adjust their driving habits to avoid traffic jams and road closures in the coming weeks.
Here’s a look at some of the projects to watch out for:
Marquette Street
Around July 16, the city plans to close traffic over several stretches of Marquette Road for five days while the road is being resurfaced. The closures will run across Marquette Road between Lombard Street and West Central Park Avenue; 29th Street and the Duck Creek Recreational Trail; and West 34th and West 38th streets.
Traffic on Marquette Street is already down to one lane in those areas. A single lane reduction is planned from July 21 through the end of August as construction crews do finishing work on the road.
Slopertown Road
Starting July 16, the intersection of Slopertown Road and 155th Avenue will be closed to all traffic while road crews add more turn lanes and traffic lanes. Marked detours will run along 1st Street and 145th Avenue, guiding drivers through Eldridge by way of LeClaire Road.
The contractor hired by the city to complete the job expects to finish by Aug. 13.
Work on Division Street is already underway next to the Davenport Soccer Complex. The city says that project should be done by the time the next one begins.