More talks on turning toll plaza on old I-74 bridge into public pier

Supporters of a vision for saving a portion of the old I-74 bridge are saying it still is possible, and they need others to recognize its promise.

A group of Davenport businessmen is continuing a push to find support for tearing out the suspension portion of the old I-74 bridge but keeping the remaining driving deck and toll plaza for a public pier. The bridge from the toll plaza to the Bettendorf riverfront still would be razed.

The views from atop the six-story pier would accomplish a widely embraced Quad-Cities goal: Treat the Mississippi River as the asset it is.

Partners from the Davenport-based acquisitions and merger company, Marigold Resources, presented their vision to a group of about 30 local officials and citizens, hoping to garner support for a project that some say has come along too late.

Several new specifics were presented Tuesday, including the idea of using an estimated $10 million in demolition savings to support an endowment for ongoing maintenance costs. Previous estimates for maintaining portions of the original spans did not take into consideration the savings that would be realized from the absence of daily vehicles.