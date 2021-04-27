More talks on turning toll plaza on old I-74 bridge into public pier

Supporters of a vision for saving a portion of the old I-74 bridge are saying it still is possible, and they need others to recognize its promise.
A group of Davenport businessmen is continuing a push to find support for tearing out the suspension portion of the old I-74 bridge but keeping the remaining driving deck and toll plaza for a public pier. The bridge from the toll plaza to the Bettendorf riverfront still would be razed.
The views from atop the six-story pier would accomplish a widely embraced Quad-Cities goal: Treat the Mississippi River as the asset it is.
Partners from the Davenport-based acquisitions and merger company, Marigold Resources, presented their vision to a group of about 30 local officials and citizens, hoping to garner support for a project that some say has come along too late.
Several new specifics were presented Tuesday, including the idea of using an estimated $10 million in demolition savings to support an endowment for ongoing maintenance costs. Previous estimates for maintaining portions of the original spans did not take into consideration the savings that would be realized from the absence of daily vehicles.
Small vehicles, such as eight-passenger golf carts could be used — in addition to bicycles and foot traffic — to get visitors onto the bridge from the Moline riverfront. Emergency vehicles still would have access, but the stress of carrying a vehicle load would be essentially non-existent, supporters say.
"Remove the cables and supports and you're left with an interesting piece of infrastructure," said Larry McDonald, whose graphic illustration for Veteran's Memorial Pier has inspired public support.
While much of the bridge still would be demolished, the toll plaza would become a "mid-river sky park" that terminates at the end of the pier. Looking toward Bettendorf, the end of the pier would contain a six-story waterfall.
McDonald said he does not envision "a terribly sophisticated type of area," but one that would accommodate a few food trucks and picnic tables. It would be chiefly a place to view the river and honor veterans.
He's even considered the possibility of turning the toll offices that hang from the underbelly of the bridge into a private residence, calling it, "The coolest address in Moline."
Also presenting ideas, supporter Jeff Moore said he saw potential in the "football-field-sized slab above the river" for a couple of years. When he learned of McDonald's illustration and the interest by others, he started doing some research, too.
"The idea here is to give this thing a fair shake," Moore said. "When it's gone, it's gone."
He said he has uncovered some positive news, including a much lower than expected maintenance estimate of $200,000 annually.
Supporters of Veteran's Memorial Pier have been warned they are too late because bridge-related demolition already is underway, permitting processes are long and demanding, maintenance is costly and access would be seasonal, among other possible roadblocks.
But Moore said the Iowa DOT now does not plan to advertise for demolition contracts for the bridge itself until the spring of next year, giving the group time to make progress. Permitting should not be too delayed, he said, because the proposal doesn't construct anything new; it saves what already is there.
"If we did nothing, it'll still be there in 100 years," supporter Todd McGreevy said of the durability of the bridge when traffic discontinues. "We're not asking for public investment ... there's plenty of private wealth in this community.
"We're here to plant a seed — get Moline to give it a fair shake."
Supporters say they hope the new leadership in Moline, including the new mayor and several members of the city council, will take a look at the pier vision. To move forward, the city would have to agree to take over ownership of the remaining span, they said.