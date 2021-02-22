More teachers set to get vaccinations

More Moline-Coal Valley teachers are slated for vaccinations this weekend and the district continues to prepare for returning students to more face-to-face instruction.
Superintendent Rachel Savage said a second-round vaccination clinic will be held Saturday for staff, pending Community Health Care receives the needed doses. She said about 250 staff were supposed to get vaccinated last weekend, but the frigid temperatures delayed shipping.
Savage said this week the district is wrapping up planning learning models for the remainder of the school year, barring any necessary changes. She said all in-person elementary students will begin attending school four days per week beginning March 2 and continuing for three weeks until spring break. They will continue to dismiss at 12:10 p.m. and Fridays will remain a remote learning day.
The district will use survey responses from parents and staff to make decisions for the fourth quarter, which begins March 29. Savage said the district is planning for kindergarten through 12th grade students to attend five days per week, but dismissal times and other details will be determined after the survey closes. She said parents will receive results of the survey the week of March 8.
Savage said 15 to 20 percent of students are expected to remain in remote learning through the rest of the year.
Savage discussed perspectives on the pandemic and its many challenges. She noted for some the district is moving too fast to make changes, for some too slow, and others just right. She said no decision is easy, but the district remains committed to safety, following its decision-making metric, and parent choice. She said the district continues to work on contingency plans, including how to handle substitute teacher shortages.
Jane Addams Principal Teresa Landon spoke to board members Monday on how her building welcomed students back for four days of instruction in advance of the other elementary buildings. Landon said students started back last Monday and the experience has been great, but also eye-opening. She said teachers are treating this like the beginning of the school year to ease students back to the classroom.
Also Monday, board members agreed to table a facility usage request by the Piranhas Swim Club. The request spanned March 1 through July 31, Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Board member Justin Anderson said he had concerns that the Moline Blue Marlins swim team was not being given fair consideration or proper communication regarding this action. Anderson also said, based on past discussions, the athletic department had failed to provide promised updates and communication with the school board.
Savage said the Piranhas were the only swim team to complete the rubric process to request facility usage. Board members agreed to table the item, requesting further information and comment from the athletic department.
In other business, board members:
– Took no action following a closed session to discuss closed minutes, collective bargaining and litigation.
– Heard public comment from staff member Justin Lebo, who said he is concerned specialist teachers may be “rushed back” into classrooms without the logistics and other concerns accounted for. Lebo said there is specific guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for teaching music and he is unsure he can safely meet those guidelines while teaching in his small room.