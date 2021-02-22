More teachers set to get vaccinations

Savage discussed perspectives on the pandemic and its many challenges. She noted for some the district is moving too fast to make changes, for some too slow, and others just right. She said no decision is easy, but the district remains committed to safety, following its decision-making metric, and parent choice. She said the district continues to work on contingency plans, including how to handle substitute teacher shortages.

Jane Addams Principal Teresa Landon spoke to board members Monday on how her building welcomed students back for four days of instruction in advance of the other elementary buildings. Landon said students started back last Monday and the experience has been great, but also eye-opening. She said teachers are treating this like the beginning of the school year to ease students back to the classroom.

Also Monday, board members agreed to table a facility usage request by the Piranhas Swim Club. The request spanned March 1 through July 31, Monday through Friday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Board member Justin Anderson said he had concerns that the Moline Blue Marlins swim team was not being given fair consideration or proper communication regarding this action. Anderson also said, based on past discussions, the athletic department had failed to provide promised updates and communication with the school board.