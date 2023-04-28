More than 100 tow truck operators came to Moline Friday from across Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, paying tribute to the late Mark Maske. Maske was killed April 17 while assisting a motorist on Interstate 80 in Scott County. The vehicles staged at the downtown civic center before making their way up 7th Avenue to pass by Trimble Funeral Home during the 52-year-old's funeral services.
