More than 11,000 Quad-Citians pay more than 30% of their income for housing. The Quad Cities Housing Cluster has a plan to fix that.

Wages in the Quad-Cities increased nearly 16% from 2010 to 2019, while rental costs in Scott and Rock Island counties increased nearly 22% and nearly 24%, respectively, according to U.S. Census data.

And since 2010, the area has lost 30.5% of fair market units, either due to increasing rents or having closed or become dilapidated, according to the Housing Cluster.

More than 15,400 Q-C households, or about 12% of all Quad-City households, live in extreme poverty. Of those households, 76% are cost-burdened, spending 30% or more of their annual income on housing.

A single adult working full-time and making $9 an hour could afford $468 a month for a one-bedroom apartment without being cost-burdened, compared to fair market for a one-bedroom in the Quad Cities of $648, according to Kilgannon.

Housing Cluster subcommittees will work to develop concrete steps and timelines to address gaps and racial disparities in housing services and raise funds, with the goal of seeing some changes within the next two years.

"We all know it's going to be extremely hard to accomplish, but we must try," said Housing Cluster member Rick Schloemer of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. "The return on our investment will be significant in more self-sufficiency, less reliance on assistance, more stable families — which leads to better students, better workforce and a healthier and stronger community."

